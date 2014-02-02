Missing Reynolds High School student found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing Reynolds High School student found safe


GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Gresham police found a missing 18-year-old woman Sunday night.

Momtaz Aqaei, a senior at Reynolds High School, had last been seen leaving her home in the 18200 block of Northeast Couch Street in Gresham at about 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

She started to walk to work at Wendy's at 181st and Halsey, but didn't arrive. Police said it was unusual for her not to turn up so they issued an alert to media.

Gresham police officers out on patrol found Aqaei and reunited her with her family Sunday night.

