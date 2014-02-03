Hit-and-run driver in ICE custody, may face deportation

A 19-year-old Oregon woman who drove an SUV into a leaf pile, accidentally killing two young girls playing in it, has been taken into federal custody on an immigration hold and may face deportation.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said on Monday that Cinthya Garcia-Cisneros is being placed in removal proceedings and will be held at a detention center in Tacoma while she awaits a bond hearing.

She was driving in Forest Grove on Oct. 20 when she hit and killed 11-year-old Abigail Robinson and 6-year-old Anna Dieter-Eckerdt.

Garcia-Cisneros was sentenced to three years of probation on Friday after a jury found her guilty of felony hit-and-run. She was not given any time behind bars, but was ordered to 250 hours of community service.

Prosecutors said the crash was an accident, but the teen failed to come forward.

Garcia-Cisneros has been living legally in the U.S. under a program for immigrants brought here as children. She was 4 when she moved from Mexico with her parents.

Her boyfriend, 18-year-old Mario Echevarria, pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution back in December. He received a 13-month prison sentence after prosecutors said he took the Nissan Pathfinder to a car wash to get rid of evidence and protect his girlfriend.

