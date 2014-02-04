Person struck by MAX train in downtown Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Person struck by MAX train in downtown Portland

A person was struck by a MAX train in downtown Portland on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at Southwest Sixth Avenue and Clay Street around 9:30 a.m.

MAX Green and Yellow lines were briefly disrupted as a result of the crash, and riders were told to expect delays through 11 a.m.

Riders can also still take Blue and Red line trains to the east side or use regular bus service.

