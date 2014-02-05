Oregon girl not so happy to hear she's getting a brother

Cambria Job really, really wanted a sister.

The 3-year-old girl from Salem, OR, showed her distaste for brothers in a viral video posted last week.

Huddled around her mother and father in their car, the family learned the big baby news while they sat in front of a camera.

"What is it?" screamed Cambria.

"It's a boy!" her mother responded.

"It's a girl?" Cambria insisted.

"It's a boy!" her mother said again.

"It's a girl?"



"I want a sister!"

The video posted to YouTube has 280,000 views since Thursday.

WATCH THE VIDEO: Hilarious reaction to baby brother announcement

The family appeared on The Jimmy Kimmel Show on Tuesday night when they Skyped with the late-night talk show host.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.