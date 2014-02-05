Oregon judge sentences man to 30 years for child sex abuse in Ecuador

Oregon judge gives man 30 years for child sex abuse in Ecuador - KPTV - FOX 12

PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

A federal judge in Oregon has handed down a 30-year prison sentence for a Maryland man who molested Ecuadorian boys while acting as a soccer coach.

Kenneth R. McVicker III pleaded guilty to engaging in illicit sexual conduct with minors after prosecutors alleged he molested at least eight boys between the ages of 5 and 12, photographed the abuse and distributed it.

Federal agents learned of the photos after one of the people McVicker sent images to re-sent hundreds of them to an undercover agent in Oregon posing as a child pornography collector.

McVicker was indicted in Oregon and arrested in Belize after traveling there to work on a commercial art project.

Authorities in Ecuador also found hundreds of thousands of images of child sex abuse on his computer.

