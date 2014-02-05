Oregon judge sentences man to 30 years for child sex abuse in Ecuador

A federal judge in Oregon has handed down a 30-year prison sentence for a Maryland man who molested Ecuadorian boys while acting as a soccer coach.

Kenneth R. McVicker III pleaded guilty to engaging in illicit sexual conduct with minors after prosecutors alleged he molested at least eight boys between the ages of 5 and 12, photographed the abuse and distributed it.

Federal agents learned of the photos after one of the people McVicker sent images to re-sent hundreds of them to an undercover agent in Oregon posing as a child pornography collector.

McVicker was indicted in Oregon and arrested in Belize after traveling there to work on a commercial art project.

Authorities in Ecuador also found hundreds of thousands of images of child sex abuse on his computer.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.