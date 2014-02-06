One killed, several badly hurt in 28-car crash on I-5 in SW Washington

One person was killed and several others were badly hurt in a 28-car crash on Interstate 5 in southwest Washington.

Police responded to dozens of collisions Thursday morning and into the afternoon on the highway.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews closed the freeway between milepost 9 and 15 as a result of all the crashes Thursday morning, but lanes in both directions were later reopened.

Still, traffic remained backed up for miles into the evening. WSDOT said southbound I-5 was backed up for 15 miles between Ridgefield and Kalama at 4 p.m.



The worst crash involved 28 vehicles, including semis, about a mile south of Ridgefield. One man was killed, according to police.

He was later identified as Matthew Scott, 39, of Tualatin.



Three other people were rushed to the hospital. One person sustained critical injuries, police said, while the other two suffered serious injuries.

One driver involved in that crash told Fox 12 conditions didn't seem too bad, until she approached the crash scene.

"It was hard to see because of the snow blowing and all of a sudden there were semis and cars stopped," said Shari Russell.

Russell said she tapped her brakes and it spun her car sideways. She ended up hitting the back of a truck, totaling her car.

"It's really bad out here," she said. "I'm thankful to be alive."

WSDOT and WSP advised avoiding driving on the freeway if possible.

"We need people to be patient with us and avoid travel if possible," said trooper Will Finn.

