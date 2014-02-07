No death penalty for couple accused of deadly NW crime spree

The Justice Department says U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has decided against seeking the death penalty for two people accused in a 2011 Northwest crime spree that left four dead.

The U.S. attorney's office filed notice Friday in federal court and issued a statement, neither explaining the decision. U.S. Attorney Amanda Marshall said the process leading to it was confidential.

The accused are 32-year-old David "Joey" Pedersen and 28-year-old Holly Ann Grigsby. They face trial in July on federal kidnapping, carjacking and murder charges.

They are accused of killing two men, one on the Oregon coast and another in Northern California, in what authorities called a white supremacist scheme.

Pedersen has pleaded guilty in state court to aggravated murder for the slaying of his father and stepmother in Everett, Wash.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.