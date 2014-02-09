Water main break floods SE Portland street

A water main break flooded a street in Southeast Portland early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Southeast 17th and Powell Boulevard Frontage road.

Pictures show a plume of water coming from the burst main and extensive flooding in the street, including one car that had water up to its doors.

We're told most of the drains were frozen over so there was no place for the water to go.

Crews had closed SE Powell to 14 street witnesses said.

There's no word on when crews planned to have the problem fixed.



