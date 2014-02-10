JELD-WEN Field no more: Timbers announce stadium's new name is Providence Park

The home of the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns has a new name.

The teams' ownership group announced Monday that the stadium previously known as JELD-WEN Field will now be called Providence Park.

The stadium on Southwest Morrison Street in downtown Portland was called Civic Stadium for decades, and then it was PGE Park, before the naming rights were sold to JELD-WEN of Klamath Falls before the start of the 2011 Major League Soccer season.

The Timbers announced Monday that the agreement with Providence Health & Services is a multiyear deal.

The team said JELD-WEN will continue to serve as one of the club's founding partners.

