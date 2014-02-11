Suspect seriously injured in Beaverton officer-involved shooting

Police responded to an officer-involved shooting in Beaverton Tuesday.

Beaverton police said emergency crews were called out to Bridle Hills Drive near Southwest Hart Road at 1:40 p.m.

Police said the officers were responding to a disturbance call when they were confronted by a man armed with a weapon.

Investigators have not said what type of weapon the suspect had.

The suspect was shot and sustained serious injuries, according to Beaverton police. The man was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

No officers were injured in the shooting.



Investigators have not released any names of the people involved at this point.



