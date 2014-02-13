Woodburn police release picture, name of stabbing suspect

The Woodburn Police Department released the name and picture of the suspect in a stabbing death.

Police are looking for Ramon Pena-Cornelio, 20, of Woodburn. Investigators said Pena-Cornelio is suspected of stabbing Ricardo Hernandez, 18, multiple times. The stabbing happened Sunday. Hernandez later died at an area hospital.

There is an arrest warrant out for Pena-Cornelio. He is considered armed and dangerous. The suspect is described as a 5'8" and 160 pounds.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts or sees him is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the WPD at 503-982-2345.

