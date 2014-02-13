Collaborate and listen: School closure announced with 'Ice Ice Baby'

Who says teachers can't be cool?

Administrators at a school in North Carolina decided to have some fun when they announced classes would be canceled because of the bad weather slamming the Southeast.

They rapped about the closure to the tune of that classic hip hop song, "Ice Ice Baby."

WATCH: Durham Academy school closure announcement



"Alright stop. Collaborate and listen. Ice is back and the roads will glisten," sung Michael Ulku-Steiner and Lee Hark, head of school and assistant head of school, respectively, at Durham Academy in Durham, North Carolina.

"Sleet falling down like a million missiles, bringing school delays and early dismissals," they rapped.

"We had fun with it. It was very spur of the moment," Ulku-Steiner told CNN later. "We'll try to keep people guessing for sure."

The message announced that Durham Academy, which has some 1,170 students, would be closed on Thursday.

When asked whether the video is typical of how future cancellations might be announced, Hark laughed.

"We were thinking about a rain delay message using Milli Vanilli's 'Blame It on the Rain,' " he joked.

This isn't the first time school administrators have gotten creative with announcements.

Last week, the principal at Stephens Elementary School in Burlington, Kentucky, sung about a closure to the tune of "Bohemian Rhapsody," CNN affiliate WKRC reported.

