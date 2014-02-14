Amber Alert issued for Everett, WA baby

Police have issued an Amber Alert for an infant from Everett, WA. Police say the 17-day-old boy may have been taken by 31-year-old Roselle Marie Turner.

Turner is the boy's mother, and a heavy meth user. Police fear the child has severe medical issues due to Turner's drug use. A judge ordered the state to take the child into custody.

Police say Roshell Turner may be hiding in the South Everett area with her boyfriend nicknamed Guero.

Roshell Turner has a tattoo of Rose and a word on her right chest. Police also say a friend Marylee Cavin may be assisting Turner and driving them in an unknown color SUV.



Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved