Amber Alert issued for Everett, WA baby

Posted: Updated:
Picture of Roshelle Marie Turner Picture of Roshelle Marie Turner
CAMAS, WA (KPTV) -

Police have issued an Amber Alert for an infant from Everett, WA. Police say the 17-day-old boy may have been taken by 31-year-old Roselle Marie Turner.

Turner is the boy's mother, and a heavy meth user.  Police fear the child has severe medical issues due to Turner's drug use.  A judge ordered the state to take the child into custody.

Police say Roshell Turner may be hiding in the South Everett area with her boyfriend nicknamed Guero.

Roshell Turner has a tattoo of Rose and a word on her right chest. Police also say a friend Marylee Cavin may be assisting Turner and driving them in an unknown color SUV.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved

