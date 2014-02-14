Two people hit by car in SE Portland, 78-year-old woman killed

A 78-year-old woman walking with her husband in southeast Portland was hit and killed by a car Friday morning.

Police were called to Southeast 84th and Division Street at around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators said they located two victims, a man and a woman. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 80-year-old man was taken to a Portland hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said they were husband and wife.

Investigators said they were crossing Division Street from north to south in an unmarked crosswalk. A 38-year-old man driving a 2014 GMC pickup was making a left turn from 84th Avenue onto Division when he hit the couple near the center turn lane.



The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Impairment from alcohol or drugs is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

The names of those involved were not expected to be released until the weekend.



Southeast Division Street was closed in the area for several hours for the investigation.

