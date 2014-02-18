Beavers name new offensive coordinator - KPTV - FOX 12

Beavers name new offensive coordinator

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
CORVALLIS, OR (AP) -

Former NFL assistant coach John Garrett has been named offensive coordinator of the Oregon State Beavers.

Garrett's duties include the quarterbacks and tight ends, Oregon State announced Tuesday.

Garrett, who once played for Beavers coach Mike Riley in the now-defunct World League, was wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Before that, he was on the staff of the Dallas Cowboys under coach Jason Garrett, his brother.

Garrett has also held positions with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals. At the college level, he was an assistant coach at Virginia and a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Princeton.

His father, Jim, was a longtime assistant coach and scout in the NFL.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.