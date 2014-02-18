Beavers name new offensive coordinator

Former NFL assistant coach John Garrett has been named offensive coordinator of the Oregon State Beavers.

Garrett's duties include the quarterbacks and tight ends, Oregon State announced Tuesday.

Garrett, who once played for Beavers coach Mike Riley in the now-defunct World League, was wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Before that, he was on the staff of the Dallas Cowboys under coach Jason Garrett, his brother.

Garrett has also held positions with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals. At the college level, he was an assistant coach at Virginia and a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Princeton.

His father, Jim, was a longtime assistant coach and scout in the NFL.

