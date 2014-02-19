Blazers forward LaMarcus Aldridge to miss time due to injury

Trail Blazers forward LaMarcus Aldridge will be out for a week because of a left groin strain.

The Blazers say their three-time All-Star will be reevaluated at the end of the week. He has been bothered by the injury since Portland's victory over the Timberwolves earlier this month.

Aldridge is averaging 23.9 points and 11.4 rebounds this season.

The Blazers also said Tuesday that center Meyers Leonard sprained his left ankle in practice and will miss up to three weeks. Leonard is averaging 2.7 points and three rebounds in 21 games this season.

Portland's frontcourt had already suffered a blow when backup center Joel Freeland went down with an MCL injury before the All-Star break. He is expected to be sidelined for up to eight weeks.

The Blazers host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

