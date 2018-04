Timbers announce 2014 TV schedule

The Portland Timbers announced their 2014 TV schedule on Wednesday.

Seven matches will air on FOX 12 and an additional two matches will air on PDX TV. Timbers fans can also watch Timbers in 30, the Timbers' weekly TV show, every Friday during the season at 6:30 p.m., beginning March 7.

Play-by-play announcer Keith Bleyer and former Timbers defender Ross Smith will call the action on Timbers TV broadcasts. Robbie Earle, the Timbers' original TV analyst and current NBC Sports Network



Saturday, March 8

PHILADELPHIA UNION, 7:30 p.m. on ROOT SPORTS

Sunday, March 16

CHICAGO FIRE, noon on ROOT SPORTS

Saturday, March 22

at Colorado Rapids, 3 p.m. on ROOT SPORTS

Saturday, March 29

at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m. on ROOT SPORTS

Saturday, April 5

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC, noon on NBC Sports Network

Saturday, April 12

CHIVAS USA, 7:30 p.m. on PDX TV

Saturday, April 19

at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m. on FOX 12



Sunday, April 27

at Houston Dynamo, noon on FOX 12



Saturday, May 3

D.C. UNITED, 7:30 p.m. on ROOT SPORTS

Sunday, May 11

LA GALAXY, 11:30 a.m. on NBC Sports Network

Saturday, May 17

COLUMBUS CREW, 7:30 p.m. on ROOT SPORTS

Saturday, May 24

at New York Red Bulls, 4 p.m. on ROOT SPORTS

Wednesday, May 28

at Chivas USA, 7:30 p.m. on FOX 12



Sunday, June 1

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC, 6 p.m. on ROOT SPORTS

Saturday, June 7

at Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m. on ROOT SPORTS

Wednesday, June 11

FC DALLAS, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Friday, June 27

SPORTING KANSAS CITY, 8 p.m. on FOX 12



Friday, July 4

at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

Sunday, July 13

at Seattle Sounders FC, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Friday, July 18

COLORADO RAPIDS 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

Sunday, July 27

at Montreal Impact 4:30 p.m. on ROOT SPORTS

Saturday, Aug. 2

at LA Galaxy 11:30 a.m. on NBC

Saturday, Aug. 9

CHIVAS USA 7:30 p.m. on FOX 12



Saturday, Aug. 16

at New England Revolution 4:30 p.m. on FOX 12

Sunday, Aug. 24

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 2 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday, Aug. 30

at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 7:30 p.m. on FOX 12



Sunday, Sept. 7

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES 2 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 13

at Colorado Rapids 6 p.m. on KPDX

Saturday, Sept. 20

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC 2 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

Saturday, Sept. 27

at Toronto FC 10 a.m. on ROOT SPORTS

Saturday, Oct. 4

at San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 p.m. on ROOT SPORTS

Wednesday, Oct. 8

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES 7:30 p.m. on ROOT SPORTS

Friday, Oct. 17

REAL SALT LAKE 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

Saturday, Oct. 25

at FC Dallas 5:30 p.m. on ROOT SPORTS

