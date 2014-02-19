Ward Weaver's ex-wife says her son is innocent in Canby murder case

The ex-wife of a notorious child killer is defending her son, who is a suspect in a murder in Canby.

Francis Weaver is one of three men arrested for the killing of Edward Spangler, a Grants Pass man who was shot to death around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Francis Weaver's stepfather, Ward Weaver, was convicted of kidnapping, killing and burying two girls near their Oregon City home in 2002.

"They know my son wasn't there," said Maria Shaw, Francis Weaver's mother. "He was asleep. He was asleep."

Shaw, who is no longer married to Ward Weaver, was raw with emotion as she proclaimed her son's innocence.

"I will not let my kids do anything stupid especially murder because it's already been his father's blood. It's not even Francis' father," Shaw said. "They all know that. Come and give me a break. It's not going to stick."

Prosecutors allege Francis Weaver worked with Michael Orren and Shannon Bettencourt to try to steal marijuana from Spangler's vehicle. Investigators found 15 pounds of pot in his vehicle, court documents say.

According to court documents, Weaver and Orren communicated through text messages to track Spangler's whereabouts.

After several unsuccessful attempts to locate the man, court documents say Orren shot and killed Spangler in the 200 block of South Locust Street, near Shaw's apartment.

On Saturday night, Shaw said Bettencourt and Orren asked her to babysit four children in the apartment next to her unit.

She said her son and his girlfriend were going to bed in her apartment, where he was staying temporarily.

"I went next door to watch the kids because they asked me," she said. "So I know for a fact my son doesn't have nothing to do with it because my son is at the house."

Shaw said she had previously met with Spangler to discuss the possibility of him supplying her with medical marijuana to treat chronic pain and cancer, but maintained that her son was not involved in his death.

Shaw said she was asleep when the shooting happened and did not hear gunshots.

Weaver, Bettencourt and Orren are being held in the Clackamas County Jail without bond. Their next court appearances are scheduled for February 25.

