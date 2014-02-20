Mom, kids in Amber Alert north of Seattle found in Eugene

A woman and two young children who were the focus of an Amber Alert north of Seattle Thursday were found in Eugene.

Police in Mill Creek issued an Amber Alert after they said a 25-year-old woman fled her home with her two young children.

Authorities said Thursday that Sajza Henry left with her 2-year-old son and 8-month-old daughter. She was believed to be driving a burgundy colored 1997 Land Rover with Washington license plate 708VZU.

Police said they were concerned for the health and welfare of Henry and the two children after the mother was diagnosed with several untreated mental health conditions.

Henry's son also has a medical condition that requires 24-hour nursing care, according to authorities.

Mill Creek police released information at 5:30 p.m. Thursday that the family had been found.

FBI agents and police in Eugene said they were spotted in an Albertson's grocery store parking lot. The woman and two kids were described as safe and in good condition.

Mill Creek Police said no further information was expected to be immediately released about this case.

