Winterhawks keep it going & going...18 in a row

The Portland Winterhawks' winning streak is now up to 18 games, as the Hawks (44-12-2-3) picked up a 4-2 win over the visiting Kamloops Blazers (12-44-2-3) Friday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in front of 7,619 fans.

The victory extended the franchise record, as the team hasn't lost since a shootout defeat in Victoria on January 10, and haven't lost in regulation since January 4. The Hawks were dominant through much of the game, outshooting the Blazers 46-16.

Kamloops opened the scoring 3:12 into the game on a goal by Matt Revel, but the Hawks responded at the 7:09 mark when Chase De Leo scored a power play goal to even it at 1-1. The Blazers went back up on a power play goal by Carson Bolduc at the 13:35 mark to go ahead 2-1, a lead they took into the second period.

Portland struck early in the second when just 42 seconds into the frame Taylor Leier tied the game at 2-2, in what would be the lone goal of the period.

The Hawks took their first lead of the game 5:27 into the third when Keegan Iverson wound up and fired a blast from the blueline past Kamloops netminder Bolton Pouliot for a 3-2 advantage. It then turned into a 4-2 lead at the 9:05 mark when Brendan Leipsic scored from the right faceoff circle on a power play, as the Hawks would go on to finish with the two-goal victory.

Several players extended lengthy point streaks tonight, as Nic Petan has points in 14 consecutive games, Oliver Bjorkstrand has points in 12 straight and Leier extended his points streak to eight games.

The Hawks are back in action tomorrow when they host the Prince Albert Raiders at the Coliseum at 7 p.m.

