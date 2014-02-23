Winterhawks run mark to 19 straight

The Winterhawks kept their record-setting win streak going Saturday, as the Hawks (45-12-2-3) earned their 19th straight victory with a 6-3 defeat over the visiting Prince Albert Raiders (29-29-2-2) Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in front of 9,059 fans.



The 19 straight wins continues a streak that's taken place over six weeks, as the team hasn't lost since a shootout defeat in Victoria on January 10, and haven't lost in regulation since January 4.



Prince Albert got on the board first when defenseman Josh Morrissey scored on a shot from the point 3:27 into the game for a 1-0 lead. They made it 2-0 at the 14:46 mark on a goal by Dakota Conroy, but the Hawks cut into the deficit at the 17:58 mark when Chase De Leo tipped a point shot from Keoni Texeira past Raiders netminder Cole Cheveldave to make it 2-1 going into the second.



From there the Hawks played a dominant second period, scoring four goals and outshooting Prince Albert 21-4. The first goal of the period came 6:46 into the frame as Nic Petan scored to even it at 2-2. The Hawks then took their first lead of the game on a power play at the 9:12 mark when a blast from the point from Matt Dumba beat Cheveldave for a 3-2 Portland lead.



Portland struck again at the 14:22 mark when De Leo collected his own rebound and fired it over Cheveldave's shoulder for his second of the night and a 4-2 Hawks lead. Oliver Bjorkstrand then scored at the 16:25 mark to make it 5-2 going into the third.



The Raiders got back within two when Conroy scored his second of the night on a power play 6:33 into the third to cut Portland's lead to 5-3. Petan scored his second of the night with a man advantage at the 13:38 mark to go back up by three, 6-3.



Petan extended his team-leading point streak to 15 games, while Bjorkstrand has points in 13 straight. De Leo finished with a big night, with two goals and two assists for four points.



The Hawks close out a three-games-in-three-days set tomorrow in Everett against the Silvertips at 4 p.m.

