Neighbors to hold meeting over serial flasher exposing himself to children

Northeast Portland neighbors will gather Monday night at the Fremont United Methodist Church on Northeast 26th Avenue and Fremont Street to talk about the flasher who has frightened children in their neighborhood.

Portland police said the man has flashed at least eight times in the last three months.

Two female joggers were flashed, but the main targets have been children.

Last week, three middle school students on their way home from school were victims. The kids ran home and called 911.

There is a police sketch and description of the suspect. Police say the man is between the ages of 30 and 40. He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 175 pounds, with a medium build and dark brown hair. He's been seen wearing dark-colored boxer shorts and dirty running shoes.

In most cases, he has been seen running away, but in one incident he may have used a car that was said to be gold, gray or brown in color. It was described as a larger American sedan.

Monday's meeting is set for 7 p.m.

