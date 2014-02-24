Police: Wrong-way driver from Portland killed 1, injured 7

Longview police said a wrong-way driver from Portland slammed into multiple cars, killing a man inside one of the cars and injuring his wife and child.

Emergency dispatchers started to receive calls about a wrong-way driver on Tennant Way in the southwest Washington town at 6:40 p.m. Friday.

Longview police responded and found multiple damaged cars, and witnesses said the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was to blame for the wreckage.

The driver, who police identified as 32-year-old Nichole McCaslin, was still pinned inside the SUV, and Longview firefighters cut her out with their Jaws of Life tool.

McCaslin told a paramedic she drank two beers at the Hop and Grape bar in Longview before the collision, and a Longview police officer described McCaslin as having bloodshot, droopy and watery eyes, court documents said.

The Longview police officer also said McCaslin spoke in a slurred and lethargic manner. When she was advised of her Miranda rights, she told the officer, "Of course, I know my rights, my husband is a lawyer. What do you want to ask me?" the probable cause affidavit said.

Police said their investigation confirmed McCaslin was driving the wrong way on Tennant Way.

Investigators said Brett Dawdy and his family were in one of the cars struck by McCaslin's SUV, and Dawdy was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife suffered a broken back and his daughter suffered a broken pelvis.

Five other victims were also treated and released from St. John Hospital.

Investigators said a judge approved a search warrant for McCaslin's blood, which was drawn at St. John Hospital in Longview. The results are pending analysis.

McCaslin's injuries were minor - she suffered only a broken wrist - and once she was released from the hospital, police booked her into the Cowlitz County Jail.

She made her first court appearance via video Monday, where her bail was set at $75,000. She faces charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.



