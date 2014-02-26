Hazardous conditions close I-84 in NE Oregon - KPTV - FOX 12

Hazardous conditions close I-84 in NE Oregon

By The Associated Press
PENDLETON, OR (AP) -

A 23-mile stretch of Interstate 84 near Pendleton in northeast Oregon remains closed Wednesday morning because of hazardous driving conditions.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says on the TripCheck website that the interstate's westbound lanes are closed for an extended time.

The highway was closed Tuesday night by fog and black ice that caused multiple crashes.

