Timbers score but can't beat Portmore

The Portland Timbers continued play in the 2014 Rose City Invitational with a 1-1 draw against Jamaican club Portmore United in preseason play before 10,091 fans at Providence Park on Wednesday night.



Timbers midfielder Michael Nanchoff opened the scoring for Portland with a well-struck, left-footed volley from just outside the penalty box in the 75th minute. Defender Rauwshan McKenzie delivered a lofted pass that forward Frederic Piquionne headed to midfielder Schillo Tshuma at the edge of the box. Tshuma touched the ball to Nanchoff, who fired a strong shot past Portmore United goalkeeper Gariece McPherson inside the near post for a 1-0 lead.



Controlling the run of play, Portland (2-1-3 in preseason) registered a 22-9 advantage in shots and a 12-1 edge in corner kicks against Portmore United.



But, the Jamaican side found the equalizer off a penalty kick in the 82nd minute. Portland's Jorge Villafaña was called for a foul inside the box and Portmore United forward Francois Swaby converted the spot kick past Timbers goalkeeper Andrew Weber with eight minutes remaining in regular time.



Nanchoff and McKenzie each finished with a team-high five shots, as both nearly scored in the final 10 minutes of the match. Following a foul on the edge of the box, Nanchoff delivered a left-footed free kick that glanced off the defensive wall and swung wide of the goal in the 80th minute. Entering second-half stoppage time, McKenzie saw a header from close range saved by the goalkeeper.



Defender Alvas Powell, playing against his former club for the first time, sent a close effort over the crossbar in the 73rd minute as the Timbers continued to control the match. Rookie defender Taylor Peay nearly found the game's opening goal with a header in the 57th minute, only to see his shot cleared off the line by a Portmore United defender.



Six Timbers players attempted at least two shots in the match as Portland continually attacked the goal against a defensive-minded Portmore United squad. Weber made two saves in the match for the Timbers, including a diving stop in the 76th minute.

The Timbers conclude their preseason schedule with the final match of the Rose City Invitational on Saturday against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park at 5 p.m. (Pacific). Tickets for Saturday's match against Whitecaps FC are available for purchase online at www.timbers.com or at the Providence Park box office.

Notes:

Prior to the Timbers' match against Portmore United, Vancouver Whitecaps FC earned a 2-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes in the day's first match.

Defender Alvas Powell started on defense and played 90 minutes against his former club, Portmore United.

Portland Timbers vs. Portmore United (MLS Preseason)

Feb. 26, 2014 – Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Scoring Summary:

POR – Nanchoff (Piquionne, Tshuma), 75

PRT – Swaby (penalty kick), 82

Misconduct Summary:

PRT – D. Williams (Caution), 53

PRT – Currie (Caution), 86

Lineups:

POR: GK Andrew Weber, D Alvas Powell, D Futty Danso, D Rauwshan McKenzie, D Taylor Peay, M Aaron Long, M George Fochive, M Michael Nanchoff, F Schillo Tshuma, F Frederic Piquionne, F Jorge Villafaña

PRT: GK Gariece McPherson, D Upston Edwards (Adrian Reid, 66), D Rickcardo Harriott, D Kereen Manning (Stephen Williams, 74), D Rosario Harriott, M Damian Williams (Ewan Grandison, 83), M Andrew Vanzie, M Leaughn Williams (Trevol Smith, 66), M Ricardo Morris (Adoah Nickle, 83), M Paul Wilson (Ishmael Currie, 74), F Ashton Bennett (Francois Swaby, 74)

Release from Portland Timbers.

