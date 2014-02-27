Gov. asks for review of decision to send 6-year-old girl to Mexico

The fight to keep a 6-year-old Salem girl from being sent to Mexico has gained the attention of Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber.

Yoselin is an American citizen who was in foster care while both her mother and father served prison time.

Her father, Alfonso Pantoja, was recently released and deported to Mexico, and now DHS has decided Yoselin should live with him.

Angered by the DHS decision, the girl's grandmother asked lawmakers to reverse the decision and keep Yoselin in the United States.

And after a FOX 12 report earlier this week, Kitzhaber requested a thorough inquiry into the judge's decision to send Yoselin to live with her father in Mexico. He asked the Department of Justice to get involved and review DHS' decision.

"I've learned not to get my hopes up. I hope she stays," said Kerrie Lechuga, Yoselin's grandmother, who is elated that Kitzhaber is getting involved.

Yoselin's mother, Gloria Segura, admits she has a drug problem and cannot care for her child, but she is concerned about Alfonso Pantoja taking custody.

"I know there were downfalls on my part. I could have put forth more effort, but I never thought this would even be possible," she said.

On Wednesday night, the director of Department of Human Services said the department is working with Kitzhaber and the Department of Justice to determine the appropriate next steps.

Lechuga said she is working on becoming a certified foster parent so Yoselin could live with her temporarily.

The exact date and time that Yoselin is scheduled to leave for Mexico is being kept confidential.



