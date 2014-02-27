Oregon Senate passes pair of gun bills

Oregon prison guards are one step closer to winning authority to keep guns in their cars during the workday.

State workers are prohibited from bringing firearms onto state property, but corrections officers have been asking for an exception for several years.

The state Senate voted Thursday to allow officers on duty to keep firearms in locked compartments of their cars, such as trunks or glove boxes.

Officers say they feel unsafe on long commutes, often through rural areas, where they could be targeted because of their work.

A second gun bill approved Thursday would update Oregon's concealed handgun law to treat people with out-of-state pot charges the same as those with in-state offenses.

Both bills go back to the House, which must approve Senate changes.

