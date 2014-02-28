Hey Do My Job: Mark Nelsen at Cashmere Beauty Lounge - KPTV - FOX 12

Hey Do My Job: Mark Nelsen at Cashmere Beauty Lounge

Posted: Updated:

Mark Nelsen tries his hand at being a makeup artist and hair stylist at Cashmere Beauty Lounge.

 

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.