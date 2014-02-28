New lead uncovered in search for Clackamas Co. murder suspect

Detectives say they're investigating a possible link between a wildlife refuge south of Salem and a man suspected of killing a Clackamas County worker.



Authorities have been looking for 41-year-old Dirck White of Edgefield, WA, since Feb. 6.

Detectives believe White or somebody who knew his whereabouts may have been at the Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge between last Friday and Monday.

Deputies wouldn't disclose why they believe that.

They asked for public help: Anybody who may have seen something in that vicinity should call a tip line at 503-723-4949, whether it's a person, vehicle or circumstance that might assist in solving the case.



The wildlife refuge is at the confluence of the Santiam and Willamette rivers near Jefferson.

White was identified as the driver of a truck loaded with firewood stopped by the county weighmaster, 47-year-old Grady Waxenfelter.

For an unknown reason, White shot and killed Waxenfelter and drove off, deputies said.

White is from Edgewood, WA, but also has family in Montana. He was last seen driving a silver four-door 2004 Mercedes with Washington license plate ANB7070, which is still outstanding.

If you would like to provide information regarding suspected criminal activity, you can call the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (503) 723-4949 or you can fill out the e-mail form that can be found at http://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/forms/tip.html.

