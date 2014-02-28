Woman, 2 children killed in trailer fire on Oregon coast

A woman and two children were killed in a fire in a trailer home along the Oregon coast.

The Lincoln County sheriff's department says the fire was reported about 6:30 a.m. Friday in Seal Rock, south of Newport.

The victims were not immediately identified.

Investigators said the fire is being ruled an accident and the cause was combustible material placed too close to a space heater.

The fire was in a towable, fifth-wheel trailer. The fire also spread to a nearby motorhome.

