Woman, 2 children killed in trailer fire on Oregon coast - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman, 2 children killed in trailer fire on Oregon coast

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
SEAL ROCK, OR (AP/KPTV) -

A woman and two children were killed in a fire in a trailer home along the Oregon coast.

The Lincoln County sheriff's department says the fire was reported about 6:30 a.m. Friday in Seal Rock, south of Newport.

The victims were not immediately identified.

Investigators said the fire is being ruled an accident and the cause was combustible material placed too close to a space heater.

The fire was in a towable, fifth-wheel trailer. The fire also spread to a nearby motorhome.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation reporting contributed to this report.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.