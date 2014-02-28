CCA gets helping hand from Pharrell, plus familiar Fox 12 faces - KPTV - FOX 12

CCA gets helping hand from Pharrell, plus familiar Fox 12 faces

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Children's Cancer Association is getting a helping hand from Pharrell Williams.

Check out this awesome MyMusicRx 'Happy' video – and keep an eye out for Shauna Parsons, Amy Troy and Sophie Soong. Video: http://bit.ly/MyMusicRxHAPPY

For more information on the CCA's MusicRX program, go to: https://www.mymusicrx.org

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.