CCA gets helping hand from Pharrell, plus familiar Fox 12 faces

The Children's Cancer Association is getting a helping hand from Pharrell Williams.

Check out this awesome MyMusicRx 'Happy' video – and keep an eye out for Shauna Parsons, Amy Troy and Sophie Soong. Video: http://bit.ly/MyMusicRxHAPPY

For more information on the CCA's MusicRX program, go to: https://www.mymusicrx.org

