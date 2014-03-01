21 gun salute for Winterhawks in Spokane

Twenty-one straight.



The Portland Winterhawks (47-12-2-3) extended their incredible winning streak with a 2-0 victory Friday in Spokane over the Chiefs (36-22-3-3).



With 21 consecutive wins, the Hawks extended their franchise record, and are now within one win of the league record for a single-season winning streak. That mark is currently held by the Estevan Bruins, who won 22 straight during the 1967-68 season. They'll have a chance to tie that record tomorrow in Seattle.



The team hasn't lost since a shootout defeat in Victoria on January 10, and haven't lost in regulation since January 4.



Corbin Boes made his eighth straight start in place of Brendan Burke, who's out with an illness. Boes earned his first shutout of the season, stopping all 30 Spokane shots he faced. It was his first shutout since October 1, 2011, when he was a member of the Brandon Wheat Kings.



The Hawks struck early, as Alex Schoenborn scored just 1:40 into the game for a 1-0 Portland lead, which was the lone goal of the period.



Portland then struck early once again in the second, as 1:51 into the period Chase De Leo scored his 35th goal of the season to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead they took into the third.



From there the Hawks slammed the door, not allowing the Chiefs to get on the board, as they finished with the 2-0 win.

Release from Portland Winterhawks.

