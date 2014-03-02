Thunderbirds halt Winterhawks streak at 21

The Portland Winterhawks (47-13-2-3) fell 4-1 in Seattle Saturday against the Thunderbirds (39-19-2-4).

The defeat ended the Hawks' franchise-record 21-game winning streak. It was Portland's first loss since January 10, and first loss in regulation since January 4.

Portland opened the scoring 2:43 into the game when Chase De Leo netted his 36th goal of the season for a 1-0 lead. Seattle rebounded with a power play goal from Shea Theodore 6:55 mark, followed by a goal from Alexander Delnov at the 11:16 mark, as they took a 2-1 lead into the second period.

Seattle managed the lone goal of the second when Justin Hickman scored at the 16:32 mark to give the Thunderbirds a 3-1 lead they took into the third.

The Thunderbirds made it a 4-1 lead on a goal by Branden Troock at the 12:40 mark of the third, which stood as the final.

The Hawks nearly doubled Seattle's shot total in the third, and had 42 for the game, but Thunderbirds netminder Taran Kozun made 41 saves. Corbin Boes was in net for Portland, and stopped 31 of 35 shots.

The Hawks are back in action Wednesday when they travel to Kennewick, Washington to take on the Tri-City Americans.

Release from Portland Winterhawks.

