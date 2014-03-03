Man critically injured in Estacada stabbing

One man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed late Sunday evening.
At about 10 p.m., a witness reportedly flagged down a Clackamas County sheriff's deputy near the intersection of Southeast Main Street and Southeast Third Avenue and said that a man had been stabbed nearby.
Investigators found the victim, Travis Pearch, who had suffered multiple stab wounds. Pearch was sent to OHSU.
Deputies later arrested Joshua Black, who was found at a nearby apartment. Sandy police say there had been some kind of altercation between Black and the victim.
After Black was arrested, the district attorney's office filed a no complaint order, meaning the charges were dropped against Black pending further investigation.
