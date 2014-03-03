Two people killed in I-84 crashes in Eastern Oregon

The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 were closed for about 19 hours in Eastern Oregon while the wreckage from a series of crashes was cleared.

The State Police said two people died. They were in separate vehicles involved in crashes in icy conditions Sunday night on Cabbage Hill, southeast of Pendleton. At least six semitrailer trucks were involved.

The stretch through the Blue Mountains can be treacherous in winter. It is west of where a tour bus plunged down a hillside in 2012, killing nine people and injuring 38.

The lanes were reopened Monday afternoon.

