White supremacist accused of crime spree accepts legal aid for trial

A white supremacist accused of a Northwest crime spree that claimed four lives has accepted legal help less than two months after winning the right to represent himself at his upcoming trial.

Court-appointed attorneys Renee Manes and Richard Wolf confirmed Monday they are representing David "Joey" Pedersen.

Pedersen and Holly Ann Grigsby are awaiting a July 7 trial on federal charges of kidnapping, carjacking and murder. They are accused of killing a man on the Oregon coast and another in Northern California. Pedersen previously pleaded guilty to murder for the slaying of his father and stepmother in Everett, Wash.

Authorities say the 2011 killing spree was part of a white supremacist scheme.

Attorney General Eric Holder decided not to seek the death penalty.

