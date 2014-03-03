Cold case: Man, 22, gunned down in driveway

Cold case investigators are reviewing the deadly shooting of a young man outside his northeast Portland home.

Cameron Brandice Ware, 22, was killed on October 12, 2003.

He was known for having a "heart of gold," said Bob Stewart, a retired FBI agent volunteering in the Portland Police Bureau's Cold Case unit.

When Ware parked his Chevy Monte Carlo in his driveway on the 5800 block of Northeast 18th Avenue that evening, someone opened fire.

Ware's mother was inside their home and rushed out to find her son dying. She called 911, but the shooter was gone.

Immediately after the shooting, a witness spotted a short man with a dark complexion and medium build standing over Ware's body, who ran off. The man, who was in his early 20s, was wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt with blue square shapes on it.

Neighbors spotted a dark two-door vehicle, possibly a Toyota, speeding through a stop sign on the next block, Northeast Ainsworth and 17th.

Before he died, Ware had pointed out a dark blue Toyota Celica to a friend, saying the people inside were a threat to him.

Stewart said Ware was associated with people who were involved with drugs. Stewart said a dispute may have developed among members of the group that could have led to Ware's death.

Stewart said people on both sides of the dispute could help solve the deadly shooting, but have never come forward.

"There are two sides to Cameron Ware. "There's his involvement with people and events that may have led to his being shot," said Stewart. "But in the course of the investigation, we also found talking to friends and relatives that he was a very well-liked person."

If you have any information about this crime, you can call Portland police at 503-823-0000 or leave a tip on the Portland police website.

You can also leave a Crime Stoppers tip online at crimestoppersoforegon.com, text CRIMES (274637) and in the subject line put 823HELP, followed by your tip, or call 503-823-HELP (4357) and leave your tip information.

Visit www.tipsoft.com to download the Crime Stoppers app for the iPhone or Droid.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

