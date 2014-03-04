Historic Clackamas fair barn closed -- for now

The Clackamas County Fair Board has closed the historic livestock barn at the county event center until further notice because of public safety concerns. It seems that weather and age have taken a toll on the barn, built in 1924.

The barn has been used for numerous events at the Canby, Ore., fairgrounds, including the county fair.

County spokesman Tim Heider says the barn was closed as a precaution during the recent snowstorm and subsequent inspections raised questions about the barn's condition.

In recent years, the building has suffered roof water damage and some foundation displacement.

The fair board is making other arrangements for events scheduled at the barn.

No final decisions have been made on the livestock barn's future, pending estimates of what repairs or replacement might cost.

