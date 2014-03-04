Suspected drunk driving crash knocks out power to thousands

A suspected drunk driver crashed his car into a power pole early this morning and knocked out power to more than 3,000 customers.

It happened at about 3:20 a.m. on Beavercreek Road near Dans Avenue. Clackamas County deputies say 23-year-old Kyle Douglas Rosenlof crashed his 2000 Cadillac Seville into the pole, shearing it off and causing power lines to drop onto the road.

PGE says customers in the surrounding neighborhoods were without power for several hours. PGE expected to have all power restored by 11:30 a.m.

Rosenlof was alone at the time and not hurt. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants.

