Big backup on I-5 northbound after crash in Portland

A two-car crash caused significant slowing on Interstate 5 northbound in Portland on Wednesday.

Portland police responded to the crash at 12:41 p.m.

The collision happened between the Morrison and Burnside bridges. Police reported injuries in the wreck, but they did not elaborate on the severity of those injuries or say how many people were injured.

Tow trucks were called in, but the I-5 backup is significant.

Drivers should use I-405 or I-205 until the crash scene is clear.

