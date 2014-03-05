Big backup on I-5 northbound after crash in Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Big backup on I-5 northbound after crash in Portland

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A two-car crash caused significant slowing on Interstate 5 northbound in Portland on Wednesday.

Portland police responded to the crash at 12:41 p.m.

The collision happened between the Morrison and Burnside bridges. Police reported injuries in the wreck, but they did not elaborate on the severity of those injuries or say how many people were injured.

Tow trucks were called in, but the I-5 backup is significant.

Drivers should use I-405 or I-205 until the crash scene is clear.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.