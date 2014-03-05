Massive beam crashes through cabin of semi, driver not injured

We've compiled a collection of the craziest local crash scenes that amazingly resulted in no serious injuries.

A massive beam on the back of a semi-trailer crashed through the cabin and broke out a front window, and the driver managed to walk away without any injuries.

Tualatin police said they were called out to the scene on Southwest Nyberg Road just west of Interstate 5 at around 4:20 p.m.

Police said the truck lost its load, but officers didn't immediately provide any other details about what led to the crash.



The driver of the semi told Fox 12 another truck cut him off and hit him, so he had to slam on the brakes.

"All of my load shifted forward, next thing I know I've got steel by my head going out the front windshield of the truck," said Jack Phillips.



Phillips said the steel beams were slick from the wet weather, which allowed them to more easily slide forward into the cabin. He said the beams were strapped down with every strap on the trailer.

Photos: Massive beam breaks through semi, driver not injured

Video: Air 12 over the scene of steel beam crashing through semi



Drivers were advised to use alternate routes or expect delays.

A crane and another semi were called to the area at around 5:30 p.m.

Tualatin-Sherwood Road at Nyberg Road was closed to eastbound traffic while workers removed the steel beams from the truck and the roadway.

Traffic was detoured to Southwest Boones Ferry Road and Lower Boones Ferry Road to access I-5 via the Lower Boones Ferry Road interchange.

The road was open again by 7:15 p.m., but traffic was backed up and moving very slowly through the area.

Phillips said it's the closest he's ever come to a serious injury on the job, but he planned to be back at work Thursday.

He said the officers at the scene told him to go out and buy a lottery ticket.



"Somebody was looking over me today," he said. "My lucky day."



