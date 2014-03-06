Joe V brings LEGOs to life for preview of LEGO convention - KPTV - FOX 12

Joe V brings LEGOs to life for preview of LEGO convention

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The 2014 Bricks Cascade Public Expo is Saturday and Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center.

The event showcases the artistic efforts of LEGO enthusiasts.

The first 1,000 children each day will receive a free Minifigure. There will also be grab-bags of bricks being auctioned off every half hour.

For more information, visit http://www.brickscascade.com/

WATCH: Joe V brings LEGOs to life for Bricks Cascade preview

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

