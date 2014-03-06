Crews respond to two early a.m. house fires, homeowner injured

Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded to two structure fires early Thursday morning as area high winds created challenging conditions for firefighters. One homeowner was injured.

Crews responded to the first fire about 1:15 a.m. at a home on Southeast Alder St. Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed. Strong winds fueled the flames causing the fire to quickly spread throughout the home. Once crews got the fire under control they were able to enter the home to search for victims and completely extinguish the flames. There were no injuries in this fire. The cause is under investigation.

A call for another fire came in just minutes later on Northeast Mallory Ave. near Going St. Crews fighting that fire say "extreme clutter" made it difficult to get the fire under control. Three people who lived in the home were able to get out, but one person was hurt and transported to Legacy Emanuel hospital. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of that fire and if the two fires are in any way connected.

