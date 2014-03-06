Apparent drunk man arrested for wielding knife on busy SE corner - KPTV - FOX 12

Apparent drunk man arrested for wielding knife on busy SE corner

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

An apparent drunk man was arrested for waving a knife and yelling at people on the corner of Southeast Grand Avenue and Burnside Street.

Tuesday at about 5 p.m., officers got a call of a man yelling and swinging a blade around as passengers were trying to board a TriMet bus stopped at the corner.

Several officers, one with a shotgun, responded and ordered the man to drop the knife. He complied and was arrested without further incident.

Angeles Adiel Ceh-Terreiro, 45, was charged with disorderly conduct and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. Police say Ceh-Terreiro was under the influence of alcohol.

