Police: Man shot victim in the leg during fight in SE Portland

A man was shot in southeast Portland Friday and the suspect is facing assault charges.



Police were called out to reports of a disturbance at Southeast 82nd and Woodstock Boulevard at 11:15 a.m.

As officers were on the way, they learned that a man had been shot and a suspect ran away to a nearby home.

Multiple officers arrived in the area and located the suspect at a home on Southeast 89th and Woodstock. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police later identified him as Thomas Robertson, 53. He was booked in the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of second-degree assault.



The victim, 27-year-old Joseph Townsend, was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Investigators said the men are acquaintances who got into an altercation that resulted in a fight. During the fight, police said Robertson used a handgun to shoot Townsend in the leg.

The gun was recovered by officers and seized as evidence.



Robertson will be arraigned in court Monday.



