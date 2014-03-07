Celebration of life event planned for CCHS student

A "celebration of life" event is planned for Jacob Parkhurst, the 17-year-old Central Catholic High School student who died suddenly this week of suspected meningococcal disease.

The event will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Resort at the Mountain, located at 68010 E. Fairway Ave. in Welches.

Jacob's brother, Jeff, said on the public event's Facebook page that it will not be a formal affair.

"Jake would not want suit and ties involved. Blazer colors, Beaver colors or Central Catholic Rams colors (Burgundy and Gold) would all be appropriate," the post reads. "Come comfortable and relaxed - that is how Jake would want it."

Central Catholic's principal confirmed Jacob's death Wednesday.

"He was very well-liked, involved in athletics (and) involved in our campus ministry program," said Principal John Garrow.

Parkhurst was taken to the hospital Sunday with symptoms consistent with meningococcal disease. His family informed the school of his death Wednesday morning.

Parkhurst was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his passing, a notice on the school website said, and his family issued a statement through the school.

"We are all deeply saddened and heartbroken at this time. We ask that you respect our privacy while we grieve our loss. Thank you," the statement said.

