Blazers fight back from 30-point deficit, still lose to Dallas

Dirk Nowitzki scored 22 points, Devin Harris hit the go-ahead shot in the final minute and the Dallas Mavericks rallied in the fourth quarter after blowing a 30-point to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 103-98 Friday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 20 for Portland, including 18 in the third quarter when the Blazers went in front for the first time at 69-67 after trailing 44-14 early in the second quarter.

The score was tied 98-all when Aldridge missed a shot from the lane and Harris won the scramble for the rebound. He dribbled the length of the floor and hit a leaning shot on the baseline and was fouled by Damian Lillard.

The free throw put Dallas up by three and Aldridge's pass went over Lillard's head out of bounds.

After Vince Carter made two free throws, and Ellis had a steal to seal a wild win that snapped the Mavericks' season-high three-game losing streak.

