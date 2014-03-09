Mick Hoban added to Timbers Ring of Honor

Mick Hoban, the first player contracted to the Portland Timbers in preparation for the club's inaugural season in the North American Soccer League in 1975, was inducted into the Portland Timbers Ring of Honor during a special halftime ceremony Saturday during the Timbers' 2014 Major League Soccer season opener against the Philadelphia Union at Providence Park.



The Portland Timbers Ring of Honor recognizes standout players and figures in the club's history who were great contributors both on and off the field. Hoban becomes the fifth person inducted into the Timbers Ring of Honor, joining Timbers NASL greats John Bain, Clive Charles, Jimmy Conway and longtime club icon Jim "Timber Jim" Serrill.



"Mick Hoban epitomizes the type of excellence the Timbers Ring of Honor recognizes: the highest quality on the field and in the Portland community," said Timbers Owner and President Merritt Paulson. "Congratulations to Mick on this well deserved honor."



A native of Tipton, England, Hoban signed his first professional contract with English club Aston Villa and joined the Timbers in 1975 following stints with NASL clubs in Atlanta and Denver. A versatile player who earned one cap for the U.S. Men's National Team in 1973, Hoban made 65 career league appearances for the Timbers from 1975-78, helping the club reach Soccer Bowl '75 – the league's final – and make two postseason appearances. He helped foster the development of what has become a hugely popular soccer culture in Portland by serving as the Timbers' community relations manager.



"This is the highlight of my soccer career," said Hoban. "I am honored, privileged and humbled by this recognition. I would like to thank all Timbers owners past and present, my former teammates and coaches, my wonderful family and Timbers fans everywhere. I feel thrilled to be counted amongst previous inductees and I look forward to welcoming the next group of inductees. The future of this great club is in great hands and I trust that, one day, the Timbers will take its place amongst the best clubs in the world."



Remaining active in the Portland soccer scene after retiring in 1978, Hoban was hired by Blue Ribbon Sports (what would later be called Nike) and helped create and guide the company's soccer business. Continuing his business career as vice president of soccer promotions for Umbro USA from 1988-95, Hoban then helped form soccer consulting firm, Soccer Solutions, LLC, with current U.S. Men's National Team head coach Jurgen Klinsmann and Warren Mersereau.



Always active in the local soccer community, Hoban has coached at the youth and amateur levels, as an OYSA Staff Coach and has served as a volunteer assistant coach at the University of Portland. Hoban has been strongly involved in volunteerism, lending his efforts to Special Olympics Oregon, the Alzheimer's Association – Oregon Chapter, Dynasty House, Harper's Playground, and the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.



Mick and his wife of 41 years, Linda, have two children, Sarah and Liam, and they all reside in Portland.

