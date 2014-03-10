Crazed kitty attacks baby, forces family to call 911

Lux, the cat accused of attacking a baby and terrorizing its family.

A fat cat with a bad attitude attacked a baby and forced a Portland family to hide in a bedroom before calling 911.

Police were called out to deal with the crazed kitty at The Yards at Union Station complex on Northwest Naito Parkway just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

The man who called 911 told the dispatcher the cat "went over the edge," and was charging at them every time they opened the door. Lee Palmer, his girlfriend, Teresa Barker and their son, Jesse, were taking cover in the bedroom.



"He's trying to attack us," he said. "He's very, very, very, very hostile."

911 operators confirmed the baby did not need medical attention before sending officers to the scene.

"The 911 operator stayed on the phone with the caller to ensure the family, including the dog, remained safe in the bedroom as the cat screeched in the background," a Portland Police Bureau press release states.

The responding officers snagged a dog snare to use in case it was needed to take the alleged cat criminal into custody.

The cat, named Lux, weighs 22 pounds.

When officers opened the door to the apartment, a black and white Himalayan darted into the kitchen, "attempting to flee custody," police said.

The dog snare came in handy, as it was used to put the cat behind bars in a crate.

Officers then told the family it was safe to come out of the bedroom.

"The cat remained behind bars in the custody of the family, and officers cleared the scene and continued to fight crime elsewhere in the city," the Portland Police Bureau stated.

A motive for the feline's frantic behavior has not been revealed. However, the man who called 911 told the dispatcher he had "kicked the cat in the rear" after it attacked the 7-month-old child.



"He's got kind of a history of violence," the caller told a 911 dispatcher. "He's kind of a violent cat already. But he's really bad right now."

By Monday, everything had calmed down. Lux was hiding under a blanket when a Fox 12 crew arrived at the scene.

"It's only funny when it's not happening to you," said Teresa Barker, with a laugh. "When this happens to you, I assure you, you will do the same thing."

Multnomah County Animal Services has several pieces of useful information on its website, including dealing with disorderly pets. It's at http://multcopets.org/training-resources.

