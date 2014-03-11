Deputy impersonator scamming victims on phone

A local man says a fake deputy tried to scam him out of some cash.

Stan McClain called the person back after getting the message on his phone. He said the person on the phone told him that there was a desk warrant out for his arrest for a failure to appear at jury duty.

But the longer McClain talked to the man, the more he became suspicious.

"He referred to me as Mrs. McClain once and then he said he was sorry to be calling so late at night. This was the middle of the afternoon," McClain said.

Cops say, impersonating police or government officials is a tool scammers use to intimidate their victims.

Police say, this scam is making the rounds, and the person eventually asks people to wire money for bail.

"Any kind of red flag should cause you to take a step back and to confirm things, especially when someone asks you for money," McClain said.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

